FIRST ON CBS7: Midland man killed by murder suspect in Spring, TX

A Midland man was killed in an apparent murder-suicide by a murder suspect in Spring, TX according to police investigators there.

They say John William Mohr was shot by a man who had barricaded himself in Mohr's apartment after a police manhunt.

Roderick Bowers was wanted for a murder in Mississippi.

Detectives say Bowers shot and killed Mohr before shooting himself.

Here is the news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office:

On November 15, 2019 at around 12 am the manhunt for Roderick Bowers led Montgomery County SWAT Deputies to an apartment in the Harmony Park Apartment Complex located at 2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring 77386.

Multiple attempts were made using several different contact numbers for the resident of that particular apartment unit; however, none resulted in contact with the resident.

Shortly after 12:30 am Montgomery County SWAT attempted entry into the apartment to check the welfare of the resident at which time three shots were heard from inside the apartment. SWAT team members set up a perimeter around that particular unit and attempted contact with the occupants with no results.

After a brief standoff, entry was made into the residence using a remote robot with camera at which time two bodies were found deceased inside.

Original Post:

On November 14, 2019 at 6:40 pm the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, which includes Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy U.S. Marshals and Houston Police Department were tracking a person wanted as a suspect out of Mississippi for multiple felony offenses. Roderick Wayne Bowers is a 52 year old black male, 6’ tall weighing 195 pounds. He is wanted in connection with an Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Domestic Violence and Homicide in Gulfport Mississippi.

As members of the Task Force attempted to stop Bowers, he fled on foot and pointed a handgun at Task Force Members as he ran into the Harmony Park Apartment Complex where he then eluded police. Multiple units from numerous local agencies converged on the location and set up a perimeter, and canine units are on scene as the search continues.

Bowers was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie with a black jacket. Bowers is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office using 911 and do not attempt to approach him.