FIRST ON CBS7: Midland man dies after battling coronavirus, first coronavirus-related death in the Permian Basin

A Midland man who contracted coronavirus COVID-19 has died, health officials say.

This is the first coronavirus-related death that has been reported in the Permian Basin.

According to Midland Memorial Hospital, the patient was a man in his 60s with no serious underlying medical conditions.

The confirmation of his case was announced on Thursday.

On Tuesday morning MMH CEO Russell Meyers said the hospital has 15 patients under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus. Five of those patients were in critical care while 10 are in the hospital's med-surg unit.