FIRST ON CBS7: Midland Police say drunk driver killed Colorado woman on Highway 191 last night

Midland Police say a drunk driver hit a pick-up from behind last night on Highway 191, causing the truck to roll and eject the passenger.

It happened about a mile west of Highway 158.

Investigators say Marissa Morales Ramos was headed westbound, speeding in her 2017 BMW 320I, when she rear-ended a Chevy Silverado.

The truck went into the median and flipped several times.

Police say Amanda Marie Ring, who is from Elbert, CO, was thrown from the truck and killed.

Ramos, who is from Odessa, is charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.