FIRST ON CBS7: Midland County commissioners choose Richard Gillette as acting sheriff

The Midland County Sheriff's Office has a new acting sheriff.

In a meeting on Monday morning, Midland County commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of making Richard Gillette acting sheriff.

Commissioners Scott Ramsey, Robin Donnelly and Randy Prude voted for Gillette to take the role. Commissioner Luis Sanchez and County Judge Terry Johnson voted against the move.

More than a dozen people attended the meeting and spoke in favor of Chief Deputy Rory McKinney for the position.

Gillette currently works as an investigator for the Midland County District Attorney's Office. He previously worked with the Midland County Sheriff's Office for 22 years.

“I would do my part to continue Sheriff Painter’s mission,” Gillette said to CBS7 on Friday. “Providing service to the citizens of Midland County and to help take care of the brave men and women that work at the sheriff’s office.”

