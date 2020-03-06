FIRST ON CBS7: Midland Co. Chief Deputy Sheriff retires three days after losing election

Midland County Chief Deputy Sheriff Rory McKinney retired today, only three days after losing the election to be the next sheriff.

David Criner won a majority of votes Super Tuesday, and will be sworn in as Midland County's new sheriff April 1st. He fills a seat which hasn't been open for more than 30 years.

McKinney found himself embroiled in legal issues which became public just weeks before the election.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the MCSO for alleged wiretapping among other allegations.

A current MCSO employee is also suing McKinney, Interim Sheriff Richard Gillette and the county for listening in on her private phone calls.

The Rangers are also investigating whether employees at the county jail, which is run by the sheriff's office, bonded out a prisoner after he died.

McKinney told CBS7 election night that he would most likely retire if he didn't win.