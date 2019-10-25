FIRST ON CBS7: Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder of Odessa store owner

A man has been sentenced for the murder of a local business owner.

Joseph Benjamin Madden III was on trial for the murder of Joe "Pepe" Valenzuela.

According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, Madden was found guilty in the case.

The jury then sentenced Madden to 60 years in prison on Friday afternoon.

Madden was accused of robbing, beating and fatally stabbing the 68-year-old owner of Pepe's T-Shirts Shop in 2017.

Police say that Valenzuela had given Madden a ride to his shop from a truck stop earlier that day.

First Assistant Lisa Borden and Assistant District Attorney Bill Prasher prosecuted the case. Madden was represented by Michael McLeaish