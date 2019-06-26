FIRST ON CBS7: Midland man killed in "targeted home invasion"

Midland police are investigating a home invasion that left one person dead on Tuesday night.

The home invasion reportedly happened at 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue off of North Fairgrounds Road.

Police say that the home was targeted and that 26-year-old Joshua Shoals was shot and killed.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

