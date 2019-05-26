FIRST ON CBS7: Longtime Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter passes away

Longtime Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter has passed away at his home, Chief Deputy Rory McKinney tells CBS7.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office released the following on his passing:

On Sunday morning just after midnight, Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter was found unresponsive at his residence. A ambulance was dispatched and EMS personnel attempted to revive Sheriff Painter but were unsuccessful. Sheriff Painter was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace David Cobos.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time and will be made public at a later date.

Please keep Sheriff Painter's family in your thoughts and prayers.

Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf released the following on Sheriff Painter's passing:

The Midland County District Attorney’s Office wishes to honor the life of Midland County Sheriff, Gary Painter. Sheriff Painter gave his all to his family, his country, and the citizens of Midland County. From his service in the Marine Corps to patrolling Midland County late at night, Sheriff Painter continued to give his all to his final days. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Midland County Sheriff’s Department, and the entire community.

Sincerely,

Laura A. Nodolf

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.