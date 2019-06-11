FIRST ON CBS7: Local pathologist charged with possession of child pornography

An Odessa pathologist has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

Paul Coleman, 62, has been charged with Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, a 3rd Degree Felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began when Microsoft BingImage reported tips to the National Center for Missing an Exploited Children of suspected child pornography.

A review of the tips found nine images of suspected child pornography had been uploaded between February 9 and February 14 of this year and all came from the same IP address.

Three more images were later reported from the same IP address on March 27. The images depicted young children.

The IP address was then found to belong to Paul Coleman, and on June 7 a search warrant was signed.

On Monday, June 10 authorities executed the warrant at Coleman's home. While interviewing Coleman authorities found out that he lived alone and that no one else had access to his phone or personal computer, according to the affidavit.

Authorities asked Coleman if he knew what specific search terms related to child pornography meant. The affidavit states that Coleman told authorities that he did not know.

A ledger was found near Coleman's personal computer containing several search terms that authorities say are commonly associated with searching for images depicting child pornography.

The affidavit states that Coleman told authorities that he did not believe that there was anything wrong with looking at images as long as he did not hurt a child. When authorities asked Coleman if he had intentionally searched for images depicting child pornography he said that he did not want to answer.

Coleman was then charged and booked into the Ector County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.

According to the Texas Medical Board, Coleman specializes as a pathologist and works in Odessa.

