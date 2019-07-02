FIRST ON CBS7: Historic Whataburger on Andrews Highway closing

Whataburger made history in Odessa in 1961 when it built its first iconic A-frame restaurant.

That historic building on Andrews Highway will soon be history though.

Whataburger is tearing it down and replacing it with a more modern version.

A Brand Development Coordinator for the restaurant posted on Facebook that, "While we love the memories we had with our first A-Frame restaurant, we had to make some big changes to this location in order to deliver the best customer experience possible.

We know change can be hard, but the good news is we’re reopening a brand-new restaurant later this year that will provide our customers with an even better Whataburger experience including improved parking and double drive-thru lanes.

We look forward to unveiling a brand-new Whataburger restaurant and continuing to serve our Odessa community."

The chain sold a majority stake of the restaurant to a Chicago-based investment firm BDT Capital Partners two weeks ago.

The family-owned Whataburger tried to assured customers then that they will "always be Texan and represent you in a way that makes you proud."