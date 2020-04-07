FIRST ON CBS7: HEB confirms worker at Westside Odessa store tested positive for coronavirus

HEB has confirmed that one of its workers at the Westside Odessa store tested positive for coronavirus.

(Photo: HEB)

The San Antonio-based grocery store chain told CBS7 in a statement, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected.

"Through early preparation, continuous guidance, strong sanitation and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our Partners and are grateful that Texas has experienced fewer cases than the national average.

"We must all work to #SlowTheSpreadTexas. At impacted locations, all directly affected Partners are notified and provided medical advice, each location is deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times.

"Within 24 hrs of the store being informed, customers can visit their store’s website to see when an affected Partner last worked in their store.

"Our primary focus is keeping our Partners and customers safe. "