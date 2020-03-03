FIRST ON CBS7: Grand Jury indicts former ORMC nurse for killing woman with drug stolen from hospital

An Andrews County Grand Jury indicted a former nurse at Odessa Regional Medical Center last week for killing a woman with a drug she took from hospital without permission.

Rhonda Marquez is charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Delivery of a Dangerous Drug.

Investigators say back in September, Marquez gave an unidentified Andrews woman a dose of a "dangerous drug." She passed out a short time later.

EMS and Andrews Police were notified and when they arrived, they say they tried to revive the woman. Police say they were never able to bring her back and she was pronounced dead at Permian Regional Medical Center.

The medical examiner said the autopsy showed she died from anaphylactic shock.

Police say they arrested her on February 28th and was later released on $50,000 bond.

A spokesperson at ORMC told CBS7 in a statement, "When we first became aware of an incident that occurred outside of our hospital that involved an employee and a non-patient, we immediately met with the employee and decided to sever ties. We will continue to cooperate with local authorities on this matter.”