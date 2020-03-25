FIRST ON CBS7: Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Midland

Officials have announced that Midland has its fourth confirmed case of coronavirus.

(Photo: CDC)

According to the City of Midland, a woman in her 20's that was tested at a private provider is the newest case.

The city says that her source of exposure is unknown at this time.

Officials will continue to monitor all confirmed cases in accordance with the CDC.

Following this case the Permian Basin area now has eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Dozens of tests that have been taken in the area are still waiting for results.