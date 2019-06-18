FIRST ON CBS7: Former Martin County Sheriff pleads guilty to assault, will not serve jail time

Former Martin County Sheriff John Woodward pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Woodward was arrested in September after his former live-in girlfriend went to the Martin County Hospital and told doctors that Woodward had beaten and choked her.

He was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon plus beating and choking the victim.

Woodward won’t go to jail, but will be on probation for three years and also required to undergo substance abuse treatment and anger management counseling

A protective order guarding Woodward’s ex-girlfriend was also extended another two years.

Woodward resigned as sheriff in 2014.