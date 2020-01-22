FIRST ON CBS7: FBI Most Wanted child predator captured; Once thought to be in Midland

A West Texas man on the FBI's Most Wanted Child Predators list has been captured in Mexico.

A warrant was issued for 24-year-old Jose Arturo Navarrete Jr.in December for multiple counts of alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 as well as unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to San Angelo LIVE!

He's charged with ;ewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, sex acts with a child 10-years-old or younger and oral sex with a child 10-years-old or younger.

The FBI thought Navarrete was in the Midland/Odessa area in late December, but said he could also be anywhere in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, or Mexico.

He'll be extradited back to Sacramento, CA for trial.