FIRST ON CBS7: Ector County shooting sends two men to the hospital

Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent two young men to the hospital on Sunday.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were called to the 200 block of Antigua Drive around 5:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found that two men between the ages of 18 and 22 had been shot. One of the men had been shot in the lower back of his head while the other man had gunshot wounds to his stomach, hip and arm.

Both men were taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office says that no arrests have been made as they continue their investigation.