FIRST ON CBS7: Ector County lieutenant shoots out suspect's tires during chase on Kermit Highway

A woman is in custody after authorities say she stole a Ford Ranger and led deputies on a chase along Kermit Highway on Friday morning.

Ladonna Stroope, 46, was charged in connection to the chase. Her exact charges have not been shared at this time.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, they received a report of a stolen Ford Ranger from the Odessa Police Department and deputies spotted the truck at the Stripes on Kermit Highway.

Deputies then tried to stop the truck but Stroope reportedly ignored their orders and began driving on the highway.

The sheriff's office says that Stroope drove in both the east and westbound lanes during the chase. Spikes were used but Stroope was reportedly able to drive around them.

Lieutenant Brandon Blake with the sheriff's office felt that Stroope's actions were putting other motorists in danger and shot out her driver's side tires.

Stroope was then arrested and taken into custody. A mugshot for Stroope was not immediately available.