A woman is dead after a car-pedestrian crash in West Odessa, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Sheriff Griffis said a car hit a female pedestrian at W. 42nd Street and Cypress around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The woman's age and name has not been released.

ECSO deputies are now searching for the driver who took off after the crash.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.