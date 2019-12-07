FIRST ON CBS7: Driver flees scene after hitting and killing pedestrian in West Odessa

One person is dead after a car-pedestrian accident in West Odessa, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, He said the driver hit and killed a pedestrian on West University and FM 1936 near the Lapa Lapa restaurant. The driver then fled the scene.

Sheriff Griffis said an ECSO deputy was able to locate the vehicle involved in the accident and the driver is now in custody.

The names of the suspect and pedestrian who were killed have not been released at this time.

DPS is in charge of the investigation.