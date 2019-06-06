FIRST ON CBS7: DPS identifies man killed in West Odessa crash

An Odessa man was killed in a crash in West Odessa on Wednesday night.

DPS has identified the victim of the crash as 39-year-old Rodolfo Martinez of Odessa.

According to DPS, their troopers were called out to a crash at Yukon Road and Moss Road around 10:17 p.m.

When their troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Camaro and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe, identified as Martinez, was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the Camaro, 18-year-old Dustin Eilers of Odessa was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that both vehicles were traveling west on Yukon Road.

DPS says that Eilers slowed down to turn onto Moss Road and that Martinez tried to pass him. Martinez then reportedly hit Eilers' vehicle and rolled.

According to DPS, Martinez was not wearing a seat belt at the time.