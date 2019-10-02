FIRST ON CBS7: Could HEB be coming to Andrews?

There's no official word yet on an HEB being built in Andrews, but a job posted on Indeed.com late last week would lead one to believe a store could be coming.

The job is for a Store Leader in Andrews. The post says the Center Store Leader is responsible for the total merchandising operation of the store, including Customer and Partner relations, as well as the financial performance of the total store.

The Shopko in Andrews, one of the only super markets in town, closed in May.

