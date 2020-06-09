FIRST ON CBS7: Coronavirus spikes more than 25% over past week in both Midland and Ector Counties

Both Ector and Midland Counties have seen a spike in positive COVID-19 cases over the past nine days.

Since Monday, June 1st, Midland County's numbers are up 27%, with 48 new positive cases.

In Ector County, the number is up 26% with 56 new cases.

Many doctor's agree it takes up to two weeks to show symptoms once you're infected with coronavirus.

The Memorial Day holiday was May 25th, two weeks ago yesterday.

Bars reopened at 25% capacity and restaurants up to 50% capacity on Friday, May 22nd.