FIRST ON CBS7: Congressional candidate questions whether Trump actually wrote tweet supporting Pfluger

Seven of the ten Republican candidates for Congressman Mike Conaway's seat met at the Midland County Courthouse this afternoon to chastise fellow candidate August Pfluger for taking money from a certain PAC.

They also alleged that the PAC is part of the Washington Swamp

CBS7 asked all of the candidates the following question -- All of you identify with the President and support him. Last week President Trump endorsed and threw his support behind August Pfluger in a tweet. Are you calling the President a member of the Washington Swamp since he's supporting Pfluger.

Wesley Virdell responded that there are questions about if President Trump actually sent the tweet himself. He said, "Unfortunately we all like Trump, but we're not sure about the metrics of this tweet."

In a statement emailed to CBS7, Pfluger responded, "“I think we can all agree that nobody cares more about draining the swamp and defeating democrats than President Trump, which is why I’m honored to have his complete and total endorsement."

"To suggest that Donald Trump is either too weak or too stupid to make his own endorsements is offensive and insulting."

"The fact is, I’m proud of the conservative, and completely positive, grassroots campaign we’ve run focused on the issues that the voters of this district care about.”

“This whole thing is nothing more than a last minute attempt to distract and confuse the voters about the fact that President Trump has endorsed my campaign.”

