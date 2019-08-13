FIRST ON CBS7: City of Midland looking to raise property taxes 7.5%

The Midland City Council is considering raising property taxes up to 7.5%. The proposal was presented during today's council meeting.

Right now, Midlanders pay $.35 per $100 of assessed value. The increase would take that to almost $.38 per $100 of valuation.

To put it another way, taxes on a $234,000 house today are $921 per year. The increase would raise that to $1,017 a year.

If approved, the city wants to spend the money on things such as increased base pay for police officers, incentive pay for firefighters, street maintenance and improvements, six ambulances and 35 Chevy Tahoe's for the police department.