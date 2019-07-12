FIRST ON CBS7: Chris Estrada sentenced for role in Zuzu Verk case

Chris Estrada has been sentenced to serve prison time after pleading no contest to charges related to the death of Zuzu Verk.

In court on Friday morning Estrada was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half years in jail for tampering and one year for evading arrest, according to Randy Jackson of Alpine. Both sentences are set to run concurrently.

Estrada received credit for 123 days already served in jail.

This sentencing comes months after Robert Fabian was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zuzu.

Estrada was called to testify during Fabian's trial and stated that Fabian asked him to help move Zuzu's body.