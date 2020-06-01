FIRST ON CBS7: Brewster Co. Sheriff's candidate says racist tweets are fake (GRAPHIC)

Brewster County sheriff's candidate Devon Portillo says a screenshot circulating on social media of racist tweets he allegedly wrote back in 2013 are photo-shopped.

The 'n' word is used in all three of them.

"I might have been a stupid teenager back then, but I wasn't that stupid," he told CBS7.

Portillo says the post is "dirty politics."

He's running as a Republican against Democrat incumbent Sheriff Ronny Dodson. Portillo used to be a sheriff's deputy in 2018 and '19, according to a post by the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.