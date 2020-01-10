FIRST ON CBS7: Autopsy results of Odessa mass shooter show he had no drugs or alcohol in his system

Two days after being shot and killed by police officers in the parking lot of the Cinergy Odessa movie theater, the body of the man who had gone on a killing spree in Odessa for more than an hour on that August 31st was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

He arrived in an orange body bag, still in handcuffs. He had on the green pants, orange shirt, gray socks and boots he had put on that Saturday morning. That's according to John Tufts at the San Angelo Standard-Times, who received a copy of the autopsy report,

The medical examiner described him as being 5-feet 9-inches and nearly 202 pounds - saying he was "a normally developed white male."

A toxicology report said he had no alcohol, methamphetamines, cocaine, oxycodone, benzodiazepine, fentanyl, opiates, or marijuana in his system.

But his body was riddled with dozens of bullets - from his shins to his head. They hit his knees, thighs, ribs and neck and shredded his lungs, liver and bowels. While multiple bullet fragments hit him in the face and head, the ME said in the report none of the bullets went through his skull.

One round hit his left forearm and came out near a tattoo that said "ROCK" and the symbol of a star, which was near the word "ILLUMINATI."

The ME said the shooter had a total of 18 tattoos on his body. One was a "Lucky 13" on his upper abdomen - a horseshoe on his right arm - a "Star of David" — mangled by multiple shell fragments — on his upper chest.

He had the word "ODESSA" on his right forearm. Strangely, the bullets didn't destroy that tattoo.

By the time police officers cornered and killed him, he had killed seven people and hurt 25 more.