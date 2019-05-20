FIRST ON CBS7: Affidavit shows student did drive-by on teacher's Midland home

MIDLAND, Tx (KOSA) -- We re learning more about that drive-by shooting in Midland a week ago tonight.
That s when investigators say 18-year-old Ivan Zapata shot up a house eleven times.
According to an arrest affidavit, one of Zapata's teachers or former teachers lives there.
Detectives say Zapata talked about doing the drive-by with students at Premier High School and was messaging a student through an app after he shot up the house and the teacher's daughter's car.
No word on a motive.
Zapata s bond was set at$30,000 after police arrested him.