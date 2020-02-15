FIRST ON CBS7: 19-year-old dead after being shot at Andrews County party

A young man is dead after being shot at a party in Andrews County early Saturday morning.

19-year-old Usbaldo Antonio Nunez was brought to Permian Regional Hospital in Andrews with gunshot wounds around 4:00 a.m. He later died after law enforcement arrived at the hospital, according to the Andrews County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined Nunez had been shot at a party in the 2300 block of SE 700 before he was taken to Permian Regional.

The Andrews County Sheriff's Office, Andrews Police Department and Texas Rangers are all working on the investigation.