FIRST ON CBS7: 134 people test positive for coronavirus in Midland and Ector Counties in past 11 days

The surge in coronavirus cases continues in both Ector and Midland Counties.

Fourteen people tested positive in Midland County today, according to the health department. Ector County reports 6 new cases.

Since June 1st, a total of 134 have tested positive for COVID-19 in both counties.

That a 30% spike in Ector County over the past 11 days - and a 33% increase in Midland County.

It's been two-and-a-half weeks since Memorial Day weekend, when many started gathering with friends and relatives after a two month quarantine.

Doctors say it takes the body about 14 days to show symptoms of the virus.

The Ector County Health Department says almost 2% of the county's population has been tested so far.