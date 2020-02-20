FIRST ON CBS7: Second gun found on OHS campus this afternoon

Ector County ISD Police Officers found a second gun on the Odessa High School campus today.

Late this afternoon, a K-9 smelled drugs on a student's jacket. The 18-year-old eventually admitted to officers that he had a gun and drugs in his car.

He was arrested and now faces expulsion plus two criminal charges.

Earlier today, the K-9 smelled drugs on a student's jacket on a desk. Officers say the 19-year-old had a small caliber handgun and a large amount of cash.

He was also arrested and faces expulsion and two criminal charges.

No drugs were found in his possession.