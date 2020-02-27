FIRST ON CBS7: Medical Center Health System gathering local government, health and media leaders to discuss Coronavirus

Medical Center Health System is taking the initiative to gather local health and government leaders as well as local media managers together Monday to start the discussion about Coronavirus.

Hospital spokesman Trevor Tankersley tells CBS7 it will be an informal meeting to get everyone in the same room to talk about some 'what if' scenarios.

The odds of someone testing positive for Coronavirus in the Permian Basin are still slim health experts say, but Tankersley says the hospital wants to be prepared nonetheless.