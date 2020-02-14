FIRST ON CBS7: Mayor Payton releases Fannin Elementary water test results after CBS7 requests findings; Numbers look good

Earlier today, the City of Midland said it was going to hold the results of tests it did on possible contaminated water at Fannin Elementary School until next week. A city spokesperson said they wanted to coordinate with Midland ISD so they could compare their numbers with MISD's separate test results.

But newly elected mayor Patrick Payton released the numbers to CBS7 late Friday afternoon after informing him the information was being held until next week.

In a statement sent exclusively to CBS7, he wrote, "We are still working with the district as they aggressively work their due diligence. Our desire has been to coordinate data release the first of next week with the district but this available city data should help. "

"After customer concerns were expressed to the City of Midland, the City Utility Department gathered samples from localized sites near Fannin Elementary school, tested the samples, and received the test results back on Feb 13, 2020."

"Both Arsenic and Lead are non-detects; meaning, it is below the reporting limits of the test method approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Iron is below the secondary contamination limit of 0.3 mg/l. The water meets all drinking standards set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)."

MISD Superintendent Orlando Riddick said the district should have results of its own testing of the water at Fannin Elementary by Friday “at the latest,” according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram on Wednesday.

Residents near the school say a test taken recently showed higher amounts of lead, arsenic and iron than EPA standards suggest.