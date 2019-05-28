FIRST ON CBS7: Man indicted in Midland police officer's shooting death

A Midland homeowner charged with manslaughter in the death of Midland Police Officer Nathan Heidelberg back on March 5th has been indicted on that same charge.

That's according to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf.

She tells CBS7 that the charge of manslaughter against David Wilson carries a punishment range of 2-20 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, officer Heidelberg and another other responded to a home on Eagle Cove in north Midland for an alarm call.

When the officers arrived, they walked around the home and noticed that the front door was open.

Police say Heidelberg announced his presence and shortly after officers heard a gunshot and Heidelberg was hit.

Heidelberg died of his injuries at Midland Memorial Hospital.

After his arrest, Wilson's attorney, Brian Carney, issued the following statement on his client:

"We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Officer Heidelberg's family and the Midland Police Department for the events that lead to his death. We are cooperating with investigators to attempt to learn all the material facts as soon as possible. David Wilson believed that his family was experiencing a home invasion and only fired his weapon to protect his family."