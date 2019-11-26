FIRST ON CBS7: MISD moving ahead with bond despite major ballot discrepancies

The Midland Independent School District is moving ahead with getting a $569M bond, even though no one really knows if the bond measure actually passed election night.

School board members and administrators are reportedly meeting today to canvas and approve Saturday morning's recount number, according to 'Better Bond for Midland,' the group opposed to the bond.

The move, they say, is to get the process started before MISD gets a court order to stop or is told by the Secretary of State's office to hold up.

The recount started early last Friday morning and didn't finish until 4:00 a.m. Saturday. At that point, the bond passed by 11 votes - but more than 800 ballots were mysteriously missing from the original election night total.

The final vote count on the bond measure has changed with every count and recount. On election night, the Midland County Elections Office said preliminary totals had it passing by 12 votes.

Then, a few days later, the unofficial final results showed it failing by 25 votes.

Many in Midland feel Saturday morning's results are not legitimate, since they totals keep changing and ballots appear to be missing. Many on the CBS7 News Facebook page are even alleging corruption in the process.

We're told the Midland County Election Office met with staffers from the Secretary of State's Office and representatives from the company that makes the ballot machines Monday to try to come to a resolution. So far, no word on what's next in the process.

