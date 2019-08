The Midland County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a homicide on East County Road 63, northeast of the City of Midland.

Chief Deputy Rory McKinney tells CBS7 that deputies responded to the 4100 block CR 63 around 9:30 a.m.

They found 52-year-old Richey Dean Stewart dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Stewart, investigators say, is from Lorraine, TX.

