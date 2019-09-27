FIRST ON CBS7: Ector County Sheriff's Office searching for serial shooter; Shooter fires at drivers of broken down vehicles

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 two people have been shot in four separate instances since Tuesday, and he believes the same person is doing the shooting.

He says two people were shot and at least one died. In the other two cases, the shooter only hit the vehicles.

THE SHERIFF SAYS IN ALL OF THE CASES, THE SHOOTER PULLED UP TO HELP A BROKEN DOWN VEHICLE AND SHOT THE DRIVER.

The latest was last night around 10:30 p.m. on Business 20 between Highway 1936 and the I-20 overpass.

The shooter used a handgun in all four shootings. The identity of the shooter varies in all of the instances so investigators don't have a complete description to share with the public.

Investigators say the suspect is driving a white pickup truck, possibly a 4-door. They can't confirm the make or model yet.

The times and locations include:

#1) Tuesday morning at 12:45 a.m. at 8th and Grant

#2) Then at 7:36 a.m. at I-20 and Highway 866

#3) That afternoon at Meteor Crater Road and I-20 near the Pilot truck stop

#4) Then last night on Business 20

We're hearing of other shootings this week on our social media pages, but these are the only four official locations passed along by the sheriff's office.

"Be vigilant, be aware of where you are," Sheriff Griffis said during a news conference. "This guy could be targeting people that are in a vulnerable situation."

It's been less than four weeks since Seth Ator went on a shooting spree across Odessa, killing seven and injuring more than 20 others.

CBS7 only knew about and reported on one shooting - at the Pilot truck stop earlier this week. Viewers called in to let us know about it. The sheriff's office had not shared any information with the media about the three others until this morning's news conference.