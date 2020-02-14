FIRST ON CBS7: City of Midland holding Fannin Elementary water test results until next week

The City of Midland has gotten its results back from testing possible contaminated water at Fannin Elementary School, but a city spokesperson tells CBS7 it's not releasing the numbers until Midland ISD releases theirs.

That may not be until sometime next week, the spokesperson said.

Superintendent Orlando Riddick said the district should have results of its own testing of the water at Fannin Elementary by Friday “at the latest,” according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram on Wednesday.

Residents near the school say a test taken recently showed higher amounts of lead, arsenic and iron than EPA standards suggest.