FIRST ON CBS7 - One killed in vehicle-train crash in Ward County

DPS Communications

**Ward County**

At approximately 6:05 p.m., central time, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to County Road 135 in Ward County in reference to a vehicle verses train crash.

Preliminary information from the scene of this crash has revealed that a fatality is being reported from the vehicle.

No further information will be released until the next of kin can be notified and the preliminary investigation is completed.

Please avoid the area, or if in the area, please be aware of emergency responders working this scene.

Please take note that the railroad crossing at that location will be blocked until the investigation is cleared and the train officials have inspected the crossings and made it safe for travel.

