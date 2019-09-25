FIRST ON CBS7: Three Lee High School students arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity

Midland ISD Police arrested three students at Robert E. Lee High School Monday for being under the influence of an unknown drug.

They're charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

A school spokesperson says the three didn't have drugs on them when they were arrested.

Here is a statement from MISD:

"Yesterday, 9/24, 3 Lee High School students were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony. The arrests came following several Lee students presenting as under the influence. After investigation, District Police quickly identified the suspects and made arrests."

"As a District, we know that a safe and secure learning environment is paramount. We are thankful for the individuals who shared information that led to these arrests and for our school resource officers who work hard to keep all of our 26,000 students and staff safe."

