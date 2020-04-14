FIRST ON CBS: Mayor Turner says Odessa Police Officer tested positive for coronavirus

Odessa Mayor David Turner said today during a Facebook Live update on his personal Facebook page that a local police officer has tested positive for coronavirus.

The mayor was explaining that the city has set up a place that first responders can quarantine themselves if they work with anyone that has COVID-19 and don't want to go home.

And those first responders who test positive themselves can go to another location for their recovery.

After he explained about the two locations, he then stated that an Odessa Police Officer has tested positive for the virus. There's no word on the gender or age of the officer.