Advertisement

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol. (Source: FDA)
The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol. (Source: FDA) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

The products were manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, and they could contain methanol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. The FDA says the chemical is not acceptable as a hand sanitizer.

The FDA has identified the following nine products which may contain methanol:

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

    • Consumers who have been exposed to the hand sanitizers in question are advised to seek immediate treatment in order to reverse the toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

    The FDA was unaware of any reports of methanol poisoning associated with these products as of Friday.

    Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Latest News

    National

    3 family members found dead in backyard swimming pool

    Updated: 12 minutes ago
    Police removed a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old daughter and a 62-year-old male family member from the pool.

    Coronavirus

    The battle is not over: Rising infections seen worldwide

    Updated: 14 minutes ago
    |
    By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, FRANK JORDANS and NICK PERRY
    Renewed lockdown measures in a German region where hundreds of coronavirus cases sprung up at a slaughterhouse and news that the world’s top-ranked tennis player has also been infected provided a stark reminder to Europeans on Tuesday that the pandemic is far from gone.

    State

    H-E-B announces its largest pay increase ever for employees

    Updated: 15 minutes ago
    H-E-B is granting a permanent pay increase to its employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

    National

    3 found dead in NJ pool

    Updated: 15 minutes ago
    |
    An investigation is underway after 2 adults and a child were found dead in a backyard pool in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

    National

    LIVE: Rayshard Brooks’ funeral held at King’s former church

    Updated: 17 minutes ago
    |
    By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
    The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

    Latest News

    National

    Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

    Updated: 29 minutes ago
    There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury.

    National

    Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

    Updated: 38 minutes ago
    |
    By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
    The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

    National Politics

    Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of year or early 2021

    Updated: 41 minutes ago
    |
    By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
    Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

    National

    JCPenney announces more store closings

    Updated: 56 minutes ago
    The department store chain announced Tuesday it’s preparing to close another 13 stores for good.

    National

    100 degrees in Siberia: UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat

    Updated: 1 hour ago
    The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that it's looking to verify the temperature reading on Saturday in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk with Rosgidromet, the Russian federal service for hydro-meteorological and environmental monitoring.

    News

    Gov. Abbott sending more cases of remdesivir to Midland and Odessa

    Updated: 1 hour ago
    The Governor’s Office is sending help to Midland and Odessa in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.