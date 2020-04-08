FBI warns to lookout for "Zoombombing"

While many people are working or going to school online, predators are also logging on to take advantage.

The FBI is warning people to be extra cautious of who their children are interacting with on the internet.

They also want you to be on the lookout for a trend called "Zoombombing," where someone who doesn’t belong joins a video chat like Zoom or Skype.

That person then shares things like hateful speech or pornographic images, potentially with children who are taking online classes.

"We've seen kids as young as kindergarten and Pre-K being exposed," Special Agent Miguel Sandoval said. "Example Zoombombing; the moment the teacher sets up a meeting, the potential for that exists."

Agent Sandoval said not to share links to video chat rooms publicly, and try to use meetings that require passwords or other security.

He also advises to randomly check in on your kids whenever they’re using the internet to make sure they’re not interacting with someone they shouldn’t be.