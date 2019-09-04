FIRST ON CBS7: FBI served search warrant at home in Lubbock, apparently in connection with Saturday's multiple shootings

The FBI and local law enforcement are serving a search warrant in the 3400 block of Mesa Road in Lubbock, across from the Lubbock Country Club, apparently in connection with the Midland/Odessa shootings from Saturday.

We’re waiting on official confirmation, but we believe this search is related to the manufacture and sale of the AR-15 used in the Midland/Odessa shootings.

The Wall Street Journal reports that law enforcement is investigating a person of interest in Lubbock, suspected of illegally manufacturing and selling the rifle used in Saturday’s mass shooting in Midland/Odessa.

Authorities have not released the man's name, as they seek to question him at his residence.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating how Seth Aaron Ator was able to purchase the AR-15 rifle he used to kill seven people and wound 22 before police shot and killed him.

Ator was prohibited from owning a firearm because a court had previously found him mentally unfit. He had tried to buy a gun back in January 2014 but failed a criminal background check.

Officials say the mental health determination by a local court and prevented the purchase.