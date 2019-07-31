FBI searching for bank robber who handed a teller a note that included his address

Cleveland police and the FBI are still searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday morning, but they already know who they’re looking for thanks to an unforced error on behalf of the robber.

Police said 54-year-old Michael Harrell walked into the U.S. Bank in the 7900 block of Euclid Avenue around 11:10 a.m. and handed the teller a note. The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Harrell probably didn’t realize at the time that the note the passed to the teller also included his name and address, which led to a quicker than usual identification.

Law enforcement is now asking the public for help to locate Harrell, a 5-foot-7 black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, baseball cap, long camouflage shorts and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland FBI or Crimestopppers.

