FBI searching for Midland native accused of child sex crimes

The FBI is asking for the public's help with finding a man accused of child sex crimes.

According to a release, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, Eastern District of California, Sacramento, California, for Jose Arturo Navarrete Jr., 24, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution back in August.

The FBI states that Navarrete fled prosecution in Sacramento County for multiple counts of the alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. In June a felony arrest warrant had been issued for Navarrete after he was charged with our counts of lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, three counts of sex act with a child 10 years old or younger, and four counts of oral sex with a child 10 Years old or younger.

According to the FBI, Navarrete was born in Midland. He was last seen in Texas and may be in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, or Mexico.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Navarrete's capture. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Sacramento Field Office at (916) 746-7000 or leave a tip online here.