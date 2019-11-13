FBI charge Alpine man for running website that shares stories about child sexual abuse

A man is in FBI custody for running a website featuring written stories describing the sexual abuse of children.

According to an arrest affidavit from the FBI, Thomas Alan Arthur’s charges include selling obscene matter and obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

The report said the website had been active since 1996, until the FBI came knocking.

And a hard knock it was.

A video posted online shows the FBI raiding Arthur’s home in Alpine.

The FBI reported the website he was operating had more than 25,000 fictional stories depicting rape, incest and kidnapping written by more than 22,000 authors.

An investigator described some of what he saw saying “One author described traveling to various public beaches and abducting children. Others wrote about child sex abuse by parents, teachers and other figures of authority.”

According to the report, subscribers would pay a monthly or annual fee where they could read or contribute stories.

In addition to the stories, investigators found sexually explicit drawings of minors on their pages.

Although the website claims the stories are made up, FBI investigators report many of the users have convictions for real life sex offenses against kids like abuse and child porn possession.

The investigator also noted nine child pornography arrests since 2004 in which the offender visited this website at some point.

After the raid, the FBI reported Arthur confessed to operating this website as his sole source of income and acknowledged that some authors post sexually explicit drawings of minors.

Investigators also took a lot at Arthur’s finances and said he was cashing in more than $10,000 every month from the subscriptions.

If convicted, Arthur could face up to 25 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

