ExxonMobil donates $100,000 to the West Texas Food Bank

ExxonMobil announced on Monday morning that they are helping hunger relief by donating $100,000 to the West Texas Food Bank.

According to a release, ExxonMobil is hoping to help those who are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic with this donation.

“We’re proud to be able to help the communities where we operate and call home,” said Staale Gjervik, senior vice president at ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas Company and president of XTO Energy. “With school closures, job disruptions and health risks, thousands of West Texans are turning to the West Texas Food Bank for much-needed support.”

“We have entered an uncertain time, but we are secure in the knowledge that our supporters are behind us,” said Libby Campbell, executive director at the West Texas Food Bank. “The support we have received from ExxonMobil is crucial in a time where the food bank is having to spend extraordinary amounts of money to purchase food. I am forever grateful for their support.”