Exxon to cut activity in Permian Basin as oil prices plummet

Exxon Mobil plans to reduce the number of oil rigs operating in an oil-rich region in the Southwest and may cut planned capital expenditures as the spreading coronavirus saps energy demand.

According to Bloomberg, Exxon announced that it is planning to cut Permian Basin production growth by about 10% over the next two years.

The company still plans on working to triple its output from the area by 2024.

The price of a barrel of oil has fallen more than 20% since the start of the year, and 8% in the last month, with energy demand expected to shrink as the outbreak drags on the global economy.

Oil prices were already under pressure due to signs of a slowing economy at home and abroad.

Energy demand dropped dramatically as flights to and from China halted and factories slowed production.