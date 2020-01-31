Exxon profit slips in the fourth quarter on weak margins

Exxon Mobil's profit slid more than 5% in the fourth quarter of 2019, as the oil giant dealt with weak margins in its chemical and downstream fuels operations.

The country's largest oil producer posted $5.69 billion in profits, or $1.33 per share, for the quarter. But those profits were boosted by a one-time sale of non-strategic assets in Norway.

A year earlier the Irving, Texas company earned $6 billion, or $1.41 per share.

Revenue reached $67.17 billion, which was down from $71.9 billion a year earlier.